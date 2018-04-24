Authorities Search for Man They Say is ‘Armed and Dangerous’

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) — State and federal authorities are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

The Pocatello Police Department, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, is looking for Sean Patrick McKinney, who is wanted for a robbery that occurred at a residence in Pocatello on March 30, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm during another incident, according to the police department.

Police say two related suspects in both incidents have already been arrested.

Authorities could use the public’s help locating McKinney, they say, but they warn individuals to not approach McKinney because, according to police, he "has violent tendencies and has been known to carry a firearm." He was armed with a knife during the March robbery, police say.

Police describe McKinney, who is bald, as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 190 pounds, with hazel eyes. He has the numerals “208” tattooed on his left hand. His last name is tattooed on his back, and additional tattoos on his chest.