Authorities Trying to Determine What Spilled on Twin Falls Road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls authorities are trying to determine what was spilled during the weekend on a busy street. The Twin Falls Police Department has asked anyone with information about the spill Saturday afternoon on Pole Line Road that forced a closure of two lanes for some time. Police say the unknown substance was first reported at 5:30 p.m. near Canyon Crest Drive. A Hazardous Materials team was called in to clean up the mystery spill. If you have any information about the spill, call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.