Avalanche Dangers Continue in Some Backcountry Locations
CAMAS, Idaho (KLIX) – There is still avalanche dangers in some backcountry locations in several Idaho mountains, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
The avalanche warning for the Soldier Mountains has expired, but the danger remain elevated. Stay off and out from beneath “wind-loaded avalanche terrain,” the center said in an advisory on Friday. The avalanche center will continue to evaluate conditions throughout the day.
Elsewhere, the advisory warns that skiers and snowmobilers could trigger thick-slab avalanches in areas of the Sawtooth, Boulder and Smoky mountains.
Soft, fluffy snow on the surface could be hiding stiffer, older drifts on some slopes. Avalanches broke above skiers and riders early in the week – pay attention to the consequences of an avalanche in the terrain where you choose to play.
Additional information: Sawtooth Avalanche Center.