Avalanche Warning Issued for Mountains Near Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – An avalanche warning is in effect today in the Sawtooth Mountains near Sun Valley.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, the warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. today through Saturday morning.

After sunset," reads the advisory from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, "widespread areas of unstable snow will exist. Both natural and human-triggered avalanches are near certain.

“The combination of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and possible rain at lower elevations will create very dangerous avalanche conditions tonight,” reads the advisory. “After sunset, widespread areas of unstable snow will exist. Both natural and human-triggered avalanches are near certain.