HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County officials are warning residents in Hailey of the avalanche and flood danger that has already forced closure of one road. Blaine County says several small avalanches happened on Della Mountain Thursday night that slid into the Big Wood River at the Della View neighborhood.

Work crews were quickly dispatched to begin removing snow from areas the avalanche impacted along with predatory work to make sure water would not backup and flood homes. Warming signs blocking War Eagle Drive alert drivers of the danger of an avalanche.

Also, The Blaine County Road and Bridge Department closed off Warm Springs Road at the end of the pavement because of an avalanche that covered the roadway. Crews will clear Warm Springs Road as soon as it is safe to do so. Blaine County said Hailey Police will watch the situation while crews will continue to clear the roadways at night this weekend.