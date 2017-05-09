Baby Boomers Need to Stop Whining (Opinion)

The oldest baby-boomers are in their early 70s and many are still self-absorbed.

Monday, I pointed this out on Top Story when I said boomers are trying to live forever and are therefore obsessed with government healthcare. Apparently, suggesting they were the most comfortable generation in world history angered some of them. I received emails and telephone messages from people telling me how difficult their lives were.

Here’s a question. If you lived in a dysfunctional home in 1955, was your life worse, the same or better than a dysfunctional home in 1655? Obviously, we don’t know because we weren’t alive at the time, but considering average lifespans and household gadgets before 1900…