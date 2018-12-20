Baby It’s Cold Outside Is Topping Charts!

The estate of the late Dean Martin thanks the politically correct.

Martin first popularized the song 59-years-ago

Sales of Martin’s version of Baby It’s Cold Outside are skyrocketing.  The measurements come from music download services.  Martin first popularized the song 59-years-ago.  Read more at this link.

In recent years it came under attack as the “date rape song”.  The original writing team were a husband and wife who sang it at parties.

Is there any better remedy for the politically correct police than nullification of their demands?

