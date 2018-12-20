Baby It’s Cold Outside Is Topping Charts!

The estate of the late Dean Martin thanks the politically correct.

Martin first popularized the song 59-years-ago

Sales of Martin’s version of Baby It’s Cold Outside are skyrocketing. The measurements come from music download services. Martin first popularized the song 59-years-ago. Read more at this link .

In recent years it came under attack as the “date rape song”. The original writing team were a husband and wife who sang it at parties.

Is there any better remedy for the politically correct police than nullification of their demands?