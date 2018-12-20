Baby Not Breathing Saved by Shoshone Police Officer and Chief

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) The Shoshone chief of police and an officer are being credited with saving a life of an infant that was not breathing when the showed up to a call Monday afternoon. According to the Shoshone Police Department, Chief Austin Smith and Officer Alex Mix were called to a home in Shoshone a little after 4:30 p.m. to find a woman at the front door holding a small child that was not breathing and actively in a seizure. The two men began infant resuscitation efforts and after some tense moments the baby began breathing again. Soon paramedics arrived an took over. The police department says the two men have some experience in the emergency medical field and are said to have saved the child's life. Officials found out the baby had chocked on something and was without oxygen for about two minutes before the police arrived.