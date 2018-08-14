Bad Drivers Have Something in Common & It’s Where They Work!

Journalists and broadcasters can’t drive.

According to a survey of worst occupations for drivers, broadcasters on the production and news sides are in the top five and journalists place fourth

According to a survey of worst occupations for drivers, broadcasters on the production and news sides are in the top five and journalists place fourth.

Would you believe fitness club managers are the worst? They take care of their fleshy bodies but not their metal bodies.

I’d have a better driving record but people are always hitting me. Some years ago I bought a brand new car after seeing it at a dealership while it was still on the delivery trailer.

Shortly thereafter I was hit once while parked at work and within two weeks a few blocks from work while I was at a stop sign and not moving.

A big thank you to a writer at one of our sister stations for coming across the study!