Bad Timing For Twin Falls Papa John’s

My favorite baseball club had a grand slam home run hit Saturday. In the past this meant discount pizza.

I’m not driving to Pocatello for pizza.

Papa John’s offers 40% off a pizza the day fowling a grand slam. Or in this case would likely have honored the deal today because of the Easter holiday, however. Not in Twin Falls. Papa John’s closed when its lease expired. I’m not driving to Pocatello for pizza.

Which I also gave up for Lent. I’ve been carrying around a coupon for a free pie at another pizza joint but it was also closed for Easter. And a coupon at a third location expired Saturday when I was still in the midst of a Lenten promise. Luckily, Idaho Pizza Company is providing us lunch at work this Monday.