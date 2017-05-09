Bakery in Stanley, Idaho Called Out By National Website

Considering all of the serious stuff going on in the world right now, this is no big deal. But, I still think it's pretty awesome that a national website has recognized a tiny little bakery in Stanley, Idaho.

Only In Your State called out Stanley Baking Co. for being one of the best hidden bakeries in Idaho (and the US).

Why did Stanley Baking Co. get this honor? According to Only In Your State , it's not just the food, but the fact that the bakery has become a central gathering place for those in Stanley. Think the bar in the TV show, "Cheers" , without the beer.

The incredible Sawtooth views in Stanley don't hurt, either.

While the rest of the world debates politics on Facebook and tries to figure out if North Korea will try to nuke us, I'd much prefer to mentally smell the cinnamon rolls from Stanley. Must do a day trip there soon.