Bannock County Sheriff Says Overcrowded Jail Needs Upgrades

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — The Bannock County Sheriff says the county's jail is overcrowded and several structural issues at the facility have the potential to become serious threats to the safety of both inmates and staff. The Idaho State Journal reports a $16 million jail expansion bond set for the upcoming Nov. 7 ballot would designate $14 million to add an additional 120 to 160 beds and replace plumbing lines, cracked exterior walls and door-locking mechanisms that are well past their warranty periods. Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says several leaks in the main line have occurred recently because of erosion, and while he's able to patch those leaks, the entire main line needs replaced. Nielsen also says many locks of the doors and the system locking mechanisms need a major overhaul.