Base Jumper Dies

Jumping off a bridge and sailing to the Snake River Canyon floor may look like fun but remains very dangerous.  The latest to die in Twin Falls is a 73-year-old man who leaped off the Perrine Bridge just after 5:30 yesterday afternoon.  His chute failed to open and he fell hard into the river below.  This is the second time this year a man has died because of a chute failing while jumping.  The dead man wasn’t from Twin Falls or the immediate area.  Sheriff’s Deputies will release his name after contacting family members.

