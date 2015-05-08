Base Jumper Dies

Jumping off a bridge and sailing to the Snake River Canyon floor may look like fun but remains very dangerous. The latest to die in Twin Falls is a 73-year-old man who leaped off the Perrine Bridge just after 5:30 yesterday afternoon. His chute failed to open and he fell hard into the river below. This is the second time this year a man has died because of a chute failing while jumping. The dead man wasn’t from Twin Falls or the immediate area. Sheriff’s Deputies will release his name after contacting family members.