BASE Jumper Injured after Hard Landing in Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A BASE jumper was flown to the hospital after a hard landing Monday evening in the Snake River Canyon. The female BASE jumper landed about 200 yards from the landing area below the Perrine Bridge at around 7:39 p.m., according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Rescue crews responded by boat and an air ambulance landed in the canyon and flew the woman out with serious injuries to a Boise hospital. The sheriff's office says equipment was not a factor in the accident.