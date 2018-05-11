Bayview is an Idaho Version of Venice

Maybe not quite as old or as ornate but Bayview on Lake Pend Oreille offers many of the same charms. If you like water!

It doesn’t appear you have to be overly wealthy to find a home here. Just be prepared for some harsh weather at times. It can interfere somewhat with boating and might require some extra special maintenance. Otherwise I get the impression the living is quiet and easy. Just what many of us would prefer in any getaway.