Be Bear Aware When in the Wild

Be bear aware this summer when in the wild.

That’s the message from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which posted on its website a few tips to stay safe when in potential bear country.

A couple of the tips: carry bear spray – the animal’s can of mace – and make noise to prevent startling animals in the wild. Also, it’s never a good idea to go into the wild alone.

You can read more of Fish and Game’s tips online.

The department says people sometimes encounter bears when searching for huckleberries. It is huckleberry season, and we'd like to know where you go in search of the berries. What are some of the best places to find huckleberries?