Be Cautious When in the Backcountry This Weekend

You’re still likely to trigger avalanches big enough to bury you at upper elevations and in steep, shadier, middle and lower elevation terrain. The most suspect slopes have enough snow cover to keep you off the ground and have fresh drifts or pockets of wind-transported snow. Snowfall and wind will build small, fresh wind slabs that could be sensitive to your weight. Avoiding wind-loaded terrain will reduce the chances of getting caught in avalanches.