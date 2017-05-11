‘Be the Dinosaur’ Exhibit Opens at Idaho Natural History Museum

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – They are big, they are fierce and, lucky for us, they don’t live here anymore. But starting Saturday you can view their fossil remains at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.

From May 13 through Sept. 6, the museum will host the “Be the Dinosaur” exhibit.

Getty Images

“Be the Dinosaur has the two things kids love: video games and dinosaurs!” museum Director Dr. Leif Tapanila said in a prepared statement. “Travel back in time,” reads the news release

when dinosaurs roamed the earth and see the world they knew and Be the Dinosaur! Discover the science of dinosaurs and their ecosystems as you walk in their footsteps, hunt, eat, hide and survive and Be the Dinosaur: Life in the Cretaceous by using computer simulation, interactive and traditional exhibits. Be the Dinosaur uses state-of-the-art video game technology to allow visitors to BE a dinosaur.”

Applying lessons learned about different dinosaur species, their habitats, predators, and in some cases prey, visitors will embark on a quest for survival, seeking food, water, shelter and safety. Other activities include examining real fossils in the Field Station, climbing aboard the Dinosaur Safari Jeep, and using dinosaur models to role play on a 3-D Cretaceous landscape.