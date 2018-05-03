Beans and Brews Opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A new coffee shop quietly opened up in Twin Falls earlier this week. Beans and Brew Coffee Housed announced on their Facebook page that they opened on Monday this week at their newest location on Washington Street North next to Walmart. The shop features a variety of coffees, teas, and breakfast foods. You can also purchase coffee beans and loose leaf teas. The new shop joins a number of other places to grab a bite to eat including a new Burger King, Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, and a Pizza Hut that is under construction. The first location in the Magic Valley for Beans and Brew opened in Jerome last year. According to the company website, the franchise began in 1993 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with locations in Idaho, Utah and Nevada.