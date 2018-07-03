Bear Breaches Boundaries Of Zoo Idaho; Causes Temporary Closure
A wild black bear forced the temporary closure of Zoo Idaho in Pocatello today. A veterinarian walking the grounds this morning alerted zoo officials about the matter.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game was contacted, and arrived at the scene while the bear was hold up in a tree, according to the zoo's Facebook page. The bear was eventually tranquilized, and fitted with a collar for tracking purposes.
State fish and game officials have removed the animal from the grounds, and have transported it to a safe area without incident.