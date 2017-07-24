Bear Caught and Euthanized after Visiting Idaho Campgrounds

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho wildlife officials say they have caught and euthanized a bear that kept visiting campgrounds and made human contact in the Wood River Valley. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the male black bear was captured Saturday evening that had been frequenting campgrounds in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area north of Ketchum. The bear had come into contact with people two times before being caught. Fish and Game say the bear had gotten used to campgrounds after getting into coolers, garbage, and other items left unattended by campers.