Bear Caught and Euthanized after Visiting Idaho Campgrounds
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho wildlife officials say they have caught and euthanized a bear that kept visiting campgrounds and made human contact in the Wood River Valley. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the male black bear was captured Saturday evening that had been frequenting campgrounds in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area north of Ketchum. The bear had come into contact with people two times before being caught. Fish and Game say the bear had gotten used to campgrounds after getting into coolers, garbage, and other items left unattended by campers.
People are encouraged to clean up camps and store food in their cars, or use a tree while in the back country to store food high. Idaho Fish and Game provided a link to Be Bear Aware for tips on avoiding contact with bears.
Last week Idaho Fish and Game reported, in one instance, that a woman camping in the area was awakened by a bear nibbling on her foot. She was able to scare off the animal and was not injured.