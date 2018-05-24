“Beat The Heat” Run With Twin Falls Police Department

The Twin Falls Police Department will be kicking off the Special Olympic State Summer Games with a "Beat the Heat" 5K run and walk. Chief of Police Craig Kingsbury is adding an extra challenge.

You can run from police and not get in trouble! No only is it a good cause, the Special Olympics are a fantastic event, but if you beat Chief Kingsbury, you get a challenge coin.

You need to register for the 5K run/walk by May 30th so you can get a shirt in time. There will also be same day and late registration available. The race starts on 4th and Hansen at the City Park.

You can register HERE and get ready for the race. For additional details head to their Facebook page.