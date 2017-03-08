Beautiful Oregon Drone Video May Rival The Majesty Of Idaho

I have a brother who lives in Salem, Oregon and never have I ever said that I was jealous of where he lives. ..until now.

This drone video of beautiful places in Oregon is amazing! Seriously, watch the video...we'll wait.

Amazing right? Now, the moment of truth. After reflecting on that video I realized that we have all that beauty, maybe more, right here in Idaho. We have gorgeous forests , hot springs , winter mountains , sunny lakes , and numerous waterfalls . The only thing we don't have is the ocean coast, but that's what vacations are for.

BONUS VIDEO: Here's Some Of The Beauty Of Idaho