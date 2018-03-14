Beautiful White West Highland Terrier At Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Nova is a great pup at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter waiting for a new home. She's a young West Highland Terrier mix who needs an active home without small children. She gets along with other dogs and would do well with an adult dog savvy cat! Along with Nova, there are many other dogs and cats waiting for their new forever homes.
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page also has a cool new video spotlighting a few of the cats.