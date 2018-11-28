Beer Brewed in Boise Comes From the Clear Brown Waters!

Do they call it Pabst or is the name already taken?

A website called treehugger.com has a story about Boise breweries making beer from wastewater. I’m reminded of a diner in my hometown. It was across the street from the sewage treatment plant. My Uncle Frank told me the coffee was pumped from the neighboring facility.

The writer of the piece isn’t very skilled but I gather no direct wastewater is used for brewing (have you ever tasted Olympia?)

Indirectly, however, heavily treated water in Boise ultimately does end up in the brewing process. Belly up to the bar and order me a stout!