Beer Yoga is a Thing In Twin Falls!

Studio G in Downtown Twin Falls offers a variety of fitness classes. Now you can do Beer and Yoga as well as Pilates and Prosecco.

Mixing alcohol with exercise is a fitness craze that doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. And yes, it is exactly what it sounds like.

According to the class description by Studio G, "Combining two centuries-old therapies for the body, mind and soul, this fun event incorporates traditional yoga poses while drinking beer."

I have heard of people drinking before a work out to loosen up or get pumped up; but while working out is an interesting concept. But, it apparently it works pretty well.

"The joy of drinking beer and the mindfulness of yoga compliment each other, and make for an energizing experience," the description said.