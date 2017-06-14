Behold this Gorgeous New Video of Idaho’s Lost River Range (WATCH)

This is a part of Idaho we unfortunately don't get to see a lot of. There's a brand new video that shares the beauty of Idaho's Lost River Range and it's amazing.

Rob Hart is the guy to thank for this. He took drone video of the Pahsimeroi Valley. Don't believe for a second that I spelled that without help. Here's the gorgeous video he just shared on Vimeo.

How incredible is that? If you've never seen these mountains in person, this is north of Challis.

