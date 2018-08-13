Bell Schedule Released; Twin Falls Police Remind Us To Slow Down

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

With school back in session next week, the Twin Falls Police Department is reminding motorists to obey all posted speed limits, especially in school zones.

School is back in session for the majority of Magic Valley students on Monday, August 20. Being more mindful of busses and pedestrians, bicyclists and young drivers, is a point made in the police department's Facebook update . The speed limit in school zones is 20 mph , from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM , Monday through Friday .

Here's the current Twin Falls District Bell Schedule:

Elementary Schools - 8 AM to 3 PM

Middle Schools - 8:40 AM to 3:50 PM

High Schools - 8:05 AM to 3:25 PM