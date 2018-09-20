Bellevue Man Charged for August Rollover Crash

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) A 23-year-old Bellevue man is facing felony charges after he allegedly left the scene of a serious accident in early August. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says Calub Carl Castle was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony leaving the scene of an injury accident and misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The sheriff's office says that back on August 8, two pickups were speeding side-by-side on a Bellevue roadway when Castle, driving one of the pickups, allegedly went in front of the other pickup to prevent it from passing; the other pickup went off the road and rolled. Two men in the rolled pickup, James Thomas, age 19, of Hailey and Tanner Cheney, age 30, of Wendell, were ejected and seriously injured. The sheriff's office alleges that Castle stopped his vehicle two miles away from the rollover and let his passengers out and left the scene. Castle was also on felony probation when the accident happened and was arraigned for both a probation violation and the new charges.