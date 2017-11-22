Benefit Saturday For Family of Jerome County Fatal Crash

A benefit will be held Saturday for families affected by the tragic accident in Jerome county last weekend.

Mountain View Barn will be having a fundraiser for the family of Luis Ortis Vega this Saturday, November 25 from 2p to 8p. Vega's family was one of several affected by the fatal accident that happened last weekend at the intersection of 150 W and 100 N in Jerome County.

Mountain View Barn will be having kid's games and movies being shown. Games will include ring toss, balloon darts, tug-of-war and more. Admission if $5 for children under 13 and $10 for everyone else. All proceeds will go directly to the family.

There will also be lots of food with a potato bar, taco bar and hot dogs. Mountain View Barn will also be having other drawings from prizes.

For more information, you can email mountainviewbarn@gmail.com or call 208-969-0784.

Mountain View Barn is located at 392 E 300 S in Jerome.