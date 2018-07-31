Besides Cats and Dogs – What Is Idaho’s Most Popular Pet

We all know that dogs are the best pet and friend anyone could ask for and for some reason a lot of people also have cats for pets. So, we'll put those two options aside and see what the next most popular pet is in Idaho. Any guesses?

I'm actually surprised it isn't some sort of bird, pigs, or maybe some weird type of fish. According to MSN though, the 3rd most popular pet in all of Idaho is the Ferret. I know there are a lot of ferret owners in Idaho - we even had some show up to the Pet Fest - but they say that there are more pet ferrets in Idaho than hamsters, gerbils, and guinea pigs combined!

Apparently if you get enough of them they can also make a great coat.

And they seem to be great at fighting off bad guys with swords.

