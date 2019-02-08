Best Ways To Celebrate National Pizza Day In Twin Falls

Saturday is National Pizza Day and you really have dozens of options for how you'll celebrate. You can make pizzas at home, order in a restaurant, have your pies delivered. Then you have to choose what to put on your pizza (that may be the hardest part) and what type of crust you want. Twin Falls has quite a few pizza restaurants to choose from if you want the less-messy kitchen way to celebrate.

There are even a few Seize The Deal options to get you half price on your favorite pizzas including Train Station Pizza in Buhl and Maxie's Pizza and Pasta of Kimberly. Little Caesar's has brought back their Pretzel Crust Pizza and it is super good, plus you can order that through their app with the pizza portal and your pizza will be ready when you get there! Domino's is giving away hundreds of dollars and Blaze Pizza is doing 2 for $10.