Big Brother Allies With Best Buy Stores

A second time I got a free TV at Best Buy because of another promotion involved with buying furniture. So my experience is limited, although. A neighbor spent so much time there he could’ve had his mail delivered to Best Buy.

Frequent customers may also be frequent returners. Or they were. The Wall Street Journal tells us Best Buy is one of a growing number of stores working with a company tracking your returns. Not only are your buying habits known but if you get flagged for constant returns you’ll soon find you can’t return anything for a period of several months. Some customers have been surprised by the new policy but it may sweep retail nationwide.