Big Brother TV Show Holding Open Casting Call Near Idaho

I would actually love to be on the show and be a part of the insanity that goes on in the house (really I'd choose to be on Survivor first but my old body can't handle that). If you are a crazy person too and want to try to get into the Big Brother house, then you are in luck. They are holding open casting auditions pretty close to us in Bozeman, MT this Friday! In about a 6 hour drive, you could be on your way into BB history.