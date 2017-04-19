Big Brother TV Show Holding Open Casting Call Near Idaho
One of my favorite Summer TV guilty pleasures is watching Big Brother. I know it is just trashy reality TV, but I love it.
I would actually love to be on the show and be a part of the insanity that goes on in the house (really I'd choose to be on Survivor first but my old body can't handle that). If you are a crazy person too and want to try to get into the Big Brother house, then you are in luck. They are holding open casting auditions pretty close to us in Bozeman, MT this Friday! In about a 6 hour drive, you could be on your way into BB history.
All you need is to get there and bring your ID and personality and they'll do the rest.
Part of the craziness of the house is the isolation from the world. Watch as the house-guests find out that Donald Trump is the new president of the USA!