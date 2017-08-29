Big Potato Headed to Wood River Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Get out the ton of butter and gallons of sour cream, the Big Idaho Potato is headed to the Wood River Valley. The Idaho Potato commission announced the promotional trailer will be in Sun Valley Wednesday through Saturday. The spud will be up in the valley for the Idaho Grower Shippers Association’s 89th National Convention. People will be able to see and visit with the Tater Team on August 31, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front at the Sun Valley Inn. The potato will then make a special appearance at the Wagon Days Parade in Ketchum on Saturday on 4th Street and East Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mrs. Idaho USA will also make an appearance with the Big Idaho Potato.