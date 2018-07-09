Big Railroad Memories at a Small Idaho Museum

My dad was working for a railway in Ohio before the Army needed his skills. When I was a boy there were model railroads at home.

the last train left town in 1984 and now the museum is keeper of memories

We grew up next to a set of busy tracks. We could stand in the back yard and watch new cars, military hardware (tanks especially) and box cars pass. The man in the caboose would always wave.

The Northern Pacific Railway Museum in Wallace, Idaho may not be enormous but it’s certainly a great place for anyone who loves trains.

The staff and volunteers also know what they’re talking about. They even gave me some details about neighboring museums I didn’t hear when at the other locations.

The onset of World War Two ended passenger service in Wallace. Getting metals out of the mines and on the rails was a priority. Sadly, the last train left town in 1984 and now the museum is keeper of memories.