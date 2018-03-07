TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley moviegoers will see some big changes in entertainment at the Magic Valley Mall after owners announced an expansion with premium upgrades. The mall owners, Woodbury Corporation, announced plans to expand the Magic Valley Cinema 13 theaters with more large format screens and amenities. "It's going to be a significant expansion of the existing facility," said Brent White, general manager of the Magic Valley Mall. The owners of the cinema plan to add a new large IMAX-like auditorium along with six new screening rooms. Features will include electric reclining seats, VIP seating, as well as alcohol (beer and wine) and food services. “Twin Falls is experiencing lots of positive changes and growth at the moment, and as the premier cinema in this burgeoning community, we know we need to keep pace with that change,” said Cinema West CEO Dave Corkill in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the Southern Idaho market and this new investment reflects that." White says the companies will need to work on the design and permitting process before any work will begin, which is many months away.