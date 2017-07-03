Bill in Congress Seeks to Preserve the Snake River Dams

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A bill has been introduced in Congress that seeks to prevent the breaching of four Snake River dams in eastern Washington state. The bill would keep in place the Federal Columbia River Biological Opinion until 2022.

That's a plan created by a collaboration of federal agencies, states and tribes to protect migrating salmon while continuing to operate the dams.

The Tri-City Herald reports a federal judge has ruled that the biological opinion doesn't do enough to rebuild endangered salmon and steelhead populations. Judge Michael Simon has ordered a new environmental review, which is required to consider breaching the four Snake River dams.

The bill also would effectively overturn an April decision by Simon that would require the Army Corps of Engineers to spill more water for fish.