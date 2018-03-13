Bill Protecting Breastfeeding Moms Headed to Governor’s Desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to provide legal protections for breastfeeding mothers is on its way to the governor's desk for his signature. The Idaho Senate on Monday advanced legislation designed to exempt breastfeeding mothers from Idaho's indecent exposure law. Fifteen years ago, Idaho lawmakers killed a similar proposal over fears of women removing blouses and exposing their breasts in public spaces. Forty-nine states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands have laws that specifically allow women to breastfeed in any public or private location, but not Idaho. Meanwhile, Idaho is one of 17 states, as well as Puerto Rico, to exempt breastfeeding mothers from jury duty. HB 448 simply exempts breastfeeding from indecent and obscenity laws, it does not make breastfeeding a right.