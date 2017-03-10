Bill to Raise Awareness of Birth Defect-Causing Virus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to increase awareness about a virus that is one of the leading causes of birth defects and a threat to patients with impaired immune systems is headed to the governor's desk. The Idaho House voted 59-10 on Thursday to allocate $15,000 to distribute information to schools, child care providers and other programs on how to prevent the virus and the potential birth defects it causes. That cleared the proposal to send it to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter for his signature. Supporters say the goal is to increase education about the virus to prevent the infection of babies in utero