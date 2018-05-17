Billy Idol Is Touring And Stopping In Salt Lake City

Billy Idol will kick off a tour of both the US and Europe next week that includes a performance in Salt Lake City.

According to the artist's website, he has 13 dates scheduled in North America, including a September 17 show at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City. The singer of such hits as "Mony Mony," "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," and "Dancing with Myself" hits the road May 22 in Los Angeles.