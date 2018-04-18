Bird Lovers Flock to Hagerman for Annual Festival

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX) – Bird lovers will flock to the Hagerman Valley this weekend for a fowl party of sorts.

The three-day Hagerman Bird Festival begins at noon this Friday and ends at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 22. Registration and all presentations and activities will take place at the Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. North, across from City Hall.

The main attractions, of course, are the birds. Among the festivities are field trips to some of the area’s most populated places for birds, such as Billingsley Creek, where the yellow-dumped warblers like to hang out; and Box Canyon Springs Preserve State Park, where visitors just might see eagles, falcons, hawks or owls.

A number of field trips and an assortment of other activities are planned. Nathan Pieplow, renowned bird sound expert, will be the keynote speaker on Saturday, while 18 other top birders will be the festival’s field trip hosts .

For tickets and additional information, click here . All net proceeds will help fund the Foundation’s Hagerman Valley Bird Conservancy efforts.