Black Bear Season Opens April 15 in Some Hunting Units

Bear hunters will be happy come April 15 when Idaho’s spring black bear season opens in many parts of the state. Some hunting units opened on April 1.

Closing dates for black bear seasons vary by unit, but most run through May and some into June, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Hunters who harvest a bear must present the skull and hide to their Fish and Game regional office, official check point, or a Fish and Game conservation officer. Also, even in areas with general black bear seasons, hunters cannot harvest any female black bear with cubs.

For additional information, including the areas open to black bear hunting, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s seasons and rules brochure.