Blaine Authorities Arrest Man after Shots Fired Sunday

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) A Bellevue man is facing charges after authorities responded to shots fired Sunday afternoon. Kent Maestas, age 65, was charged with felony aggravated assault after an alleged altercation with another man south of Bellevue at a little after 1 p.m., according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. Allegedly Maestas pointed a handgun at another man who had called police and fired two to three shots; the man was not injured. The sheriff's office says Maestas and the man had been in a physical altercation the night before and had been continuing an argument that day. Deputies recovered a Ruger Security .357 magnum believed to be the weapon used. Maestas was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.