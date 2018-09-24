Blaine County Deputies Arrest Bellevue Man

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) – A Bellevue man was arrested on counts of assaulting an officer, among other things, during an incident on Friday.

Deputies used a taser to subdue the man before his arrest, according to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins.

Morton Lee Zerby, 59, “was confrontational and non-complaint” Harkins said in a prepared statement on Monday.

At a little before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the North Fork Trailer Park, where possible gunshots were reported coming from near a bonfire. When deputies arrived and approached Zerby, he “resisted officers several times, including running towards deputies in an aggressive manner, swinging a belt with a metal buckle over his head, threatening deputies with piece of wood, and fighting with deputies.”

Harkins said deputies had to use a taser to subdue Zerby.

During his arrest, a gas can that Zerby had previously placed on the bonfire exploded, sending flames approximately 15 feet into the air. The Ketchum Fire Department was dispatched to extinguish the fire.

Zerby was arrested for assaulting an officer, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. No firearms were found at the scene.