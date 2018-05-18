Blaine County Halts Paper Recycling

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Blaine County officials say they have temporarily suspended the recycling of paper products this week. According to Blaine County, because of current recycling markets, vendors are not accepting the county's recyclable goods. The county says that the Blaine County Recycle Center has been stockpiling mixed paper for a number of weeks and recently reached capacity and could not longer store incoming paper. From now on recycled paper will be disposed of as trash until alternatives are found. Blaine County says it will continue to pick up recycled goods from customer's curbside. The city of Twin Falls has also had to address it's recycling program because of recent changes in the recycling market. The city council set a price break-point that, if reached, would allow recyclable goods to be sent to the landfill. Blaine County residents within city limits are encouraged to call their respective city offices regarding the policy change, those that deliver their own recyclable goods to the transfer stations can call the Blaine County Administrative Services Specialist at 208-788-5543.