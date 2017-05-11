Blaine County Issues Evacuation Order, Closure of Warm Springs Road

Pack your essential belongings, family and pets, and leave while you still can. If you are physically unable to evacuate, call 911. Once you evacuate, you will not be allowed to re-enter the area until the danger has passed. Services to your area may be discontinued during this time and Emergency personnel may not be able to reach you.

If you live in other flood affected areas we highly recommend you begin preparations now so that you can leave immediately if conditions deteriorate. If you are in danger, DO NOT WAIT for an Evacuation Order.