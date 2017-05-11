Blaine County Issues Evacuation Order, Closure of Warm Springs Road
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at noon today ordered a mandatory evacuation and closure of Warm Springs Road, “from the end of the pavement out."
The road cannot be maintained due to flood conditions. According to the sheriff’s office:
Pack your essential belongings, family and pets, and leave while you still can. If you are physically unable to evacuate, call 911. Once you evacuate, you will not be allowed to re-enter the area until the danger has passed. Services to your area may be discontinued during this time and Emergency personnel may not be able to reach you.
If you live in other flood affected areas we highly recommend you begin preparations now so that you can leave immediately if conditions deteriorate. If you are in danger, DO NOT WAIT for an Evacuation Order.
A public meeting will be held on Saturday, in which Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and Lt. Gov. Brad Little will join federal, state and local emergency management officials to meet with local residents about Blaine County flooding.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Blaine County School District Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.