Blaine County Launches Criminal Investigation Into Sharps Fire

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the person or people responsible for starting a wildfire burning east of Bellevue. The sheriff's office announced this evening in a joint press release with the Idaho Department of Lands the beginning of an investigation into who started the Sharps Fire. Authorities determined the blaze started sometime Sunday morning by someone shooting at exploding targets on state endowment land. “We have confirmed the fire to be human caused,” said Sheriff Harkins in a prepared statement. “We are committed to finding out the person or persons responsible for starting this fire. We will not comment on the exact cause or the potentials leads until we are confident on their accuracy. We ask that the public be patient and allow our team to do their job thoroughly.” The sharps fire has forced the evacuation of people in the Little Wood Reservoir area and has burned more than 30,000 acres. If anyone has any information for authorities call a detective at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office (208)788-5555