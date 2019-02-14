Blaine County School District Cancels After-school Activities

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Blaine County School District has canceled all after-school activities today due to winter weather.

“We are monitoring the snow and aware of the situation on the roads,” Heather Crocker, the district’s director of communications, said in a statement sent to News Radio 1310.

Classes will end at the normally scheduled times, Crocker said, noting district officials believed it was best to keep student in class until later. She urged drivers to use caution on the roads and be mindful of school buses.

“We feel that it is safest for students if we keep them in school and send them home using their normal transportation,” she said. “We understand that roads are difficult to drive and encourage all drivers to use caution. Please give buses and snow plows plenty of space. Please watch for children walking from bus stops to their homes.”