Blaine Jail Kitchen Worker Charged for Sexual Contact with Inmate

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A jail Kitchen worker is now spending time behind bars after being charged with having sexual contact with an inmate last year.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jodi Petty, age 48, of Fairfield, was arrested Saturday on four felony counts of sexual contact with a prisoner. The sheriff's office says an investigation began in December 2018 after suspicious activity was noticed by Blaine County Detention Center staff between Petty and an inmate.

Petty worked for Summit Food Services that provides food services for the detention facility. The sheriff's office says inmates are allowed to help with preparing the food and cleanup. The inmate reportedly was helping staff when the alleged incidents happened in a storage area. The food service staff and inmates are under video surveillance.

Petty was able to bond out of jail since being arrested. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says an arraignment will be held later. The accused, Petty, no longer works for the food provider and has lost her jail security clearance.